* ‍Group’s performance in first ten months of 2017 has been largely as expected​

* ‍Strategic review of Cobham’s wireless and Avcomm business units is ongoing and an update will be provided in due course​

* ‍There remains a range of potential outcomes for full year performance​

* ‍Overall, board's expectations for group performance in 2017 remain unchanged​