April 26 (Reuters) - Cobham PLC:

* GROUP’S TRADING PERFORMANCE IN Q1 OF YEAR FOR ONGOING BUSINESS WAS IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS

* REMAINS A FOCUS ON MITIGATING MATERIAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES FACING GROUP

* CONTINUES TO SUPPORT QUALIFICATION AND FLIGHT TEST ON CHALLENGING KC-46 TANKER PROGRAMME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)