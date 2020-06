June 16 (Reuters) - Cobra Biologics:

* COBRA BIOLOGICS SIGNS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ASTRAZENECA FOR MANUFACTURE OF COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE

* COBRA BIOLOGICS - PRODUCTION AGREEMENT IS PART OF ASTRAZENECA’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED IN-LICENSED PROGRAMME WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD

* COBRA BIOLOGICS- COBRA, ALONG WITH OTHER CONSORTIUM MEMBERS, WILL BE MANUFACTURING VACCINE WITH FIRST DELIVERIES TO BEGIN IN UK IN SEPT 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/2zGgFVm) Further company coverage: