BRIEF-Cobra’S Puerto Rico Contract Increased To Approximately $445 Mln Update On Puerto Rico Activities

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Mammoth Energy Services Inc:

* COBRA’S PUERTO RICO CONTRACT INCREASED TO APPROXIMATELY $445 MILLION; UPDATE ON PUERTO RICO ACTIVITIES

* UNIT COBRA ACQUISITIONS EXECUTED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CONTRACT TO ASSIST IN RESTORATION OF UTILITY INFRASTRUCTURE ON PUERTO RICO

* IN AMENDMENT, COBRA‘S ORIGINAL $200 MILLION AWARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO APPROXIMATELY $445 MILLION

* UNDER AMENDED CONTRACT, NUMBER OF SKILLED WORKERS REQUESTED BY PREPA, PROVIDED BY COBRA ALSO INCREASED TO AT LEAST 880