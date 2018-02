Feb 21 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd:

* FY TOTAL REVENUE $5,024.2 MILLION, DOWN 3 PERCENT

* FY ‍PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS $445.2 MILLION VERSUS $246.1​ MILLION

* FINAL DIVIDEND 26 CENTS PER SHARE