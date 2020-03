BRIEF-Coca-Cola Amatil Withdraws Earnings Guidance

March 17 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd:

* NO LONGER FEEL IT IS APPROPRIATE TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* IN INDONESIA, SEEING REDUCTION IN FOOT TRAFFIC AS PEOPLE STAY HOME WITH BALI VOLUMES IMPACTED BY SEVERE DECLINE IN TOURISM

* AT THIS STAGE CO EXPECTS CONTINUE TO OPERATE BUSINESS AND AVOID SIGNIFICANT SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION, AND MAINTAINS WORKFORCE