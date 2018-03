March 23(Reuters) - Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc

* Says it completes repurchase of 17.1 million shares of its common stock, representing 8.3 percent of outstanding, for 55.92 billion yen in total, during period from Feb. 22 to March 22

* Says share repurchase plan was announced on Feb. 21

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ZepNc1

