FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated and Piedmont enters into two agreements​
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2017 / 9:40 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated and Piedmont enters into two agreements​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Bottling Co Consolidated

* Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated - ‍Co and Piedmont Coca Cola Bottling Partnership entered into two agreements​ - SEC filing

* Coca-Cola Bottling Co - Agreement for ‍fifth amended & restated promissory note pursuant to which co to provide $100 million revolving line of credit to Piedmont​

* Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated - Co may borrow, repay and reborrow up to $200 million pursuant to a revolving credit line provided by Piedmont​

* Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated - ‍Promissory note matures on December 31, 2019​ Source text: [bit.ly/2hgtqsu] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.