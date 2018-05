BRIEF-Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $1.52

May 8 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated :

* COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO. CONSOLIDATED REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 SALES ROSE 57.2 PERCENT TO $101.7 MILLION

* Q1 SALES VOLUME GROWTH OF 19.6%, INCLUDING ORGANIC VOLUME GROWTH OF 2.2%

* “TAKING ACTIONS TO ADDRESS HEADWINDS EXPERIENCED IN Q1 2018”

* REVISED OUR CAPITAL SPENDING PLANS FOR BALANCE OF 2018

* NOW ESTIMATE SPENDING BETWEEN $160 MILLION AND $180 MILLION ON CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018

* EXPECT CONVERSION OF CO’S LEGACY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS TO NEW CONA SYSTEM TO BE COMPLETED LATER IN 2018

* ANTICIPATE INCURRING ADDITIONAL $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION EXPENSES RELATING TO SYSTEM TRANSFORMATION IN REMAINDER OF 2018

* GROSS MARGIN DECLINED TO 34.0% IN Q1 2018 FROM 38.4% IN Q1 2017