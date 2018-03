March 26 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated :

* COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED SAYS CEO J. FRANK HARRISON III'S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $11.1 MILLION VERSUS $11.4 MILLION IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2pF72Nm) Further company coverage: