BRIEF-Coca-Cola Co announces final results of consent solicitation and tender offer

June 21 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Co

* Coca-Cola - extending expiration of consent solicitation,tender offer for two series of ccr notes until 5:00 p.m.,new york city time, on june 30, 2017