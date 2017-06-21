FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Coca-Cola Co announces final results of consent solicitation and tender offer
#Market News
June 21, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Coca-Cola Co announces final results of consent solicitation and tender offer

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Co

* The coca-cola company announces final results of consent solicitation and tender offer and extension of consent solicitation and tender offer for two series

* Coca-Cola co - is amending amended statement and extending expiration of consent solicitation and tender offer for two series of ccr notes

* Coca-Cola - extending expiration of consent solicitation,tender offer for two series of ccr notes until 5:00 p.m.,new york city time, on june 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

