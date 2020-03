BRIEF-Coca-Cola Co Do Not Expect To Achieve Previously Provided Full Year Guidance

March 20 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co:

* COCA-COLA CO - DO NOT EXPECT TO ACHIEVE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FULL YEAR GUIDANCE.

* COCA-COLA CO - EXPECT TO PROVIDE AN UPDATE DURING OUR Q1 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CALL

* COCA-COLA CO - IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK COULD BE MATERIAL

* COCA-COLA CO - AT THIS STAGE, DO NOT FORESEE ANY NEAR-TERM DISRUPTIONS IN CONCENTRATE OR BEVERAGE BASE PRODUCTION

* COCA-COLA CO - HAS ASKED MANY OFFICE-BASED EMPLOYEES TO WORK REMOTELY

* COCA-COLA CO - WORKING CLOSELY WITH BOTTLING PARTNERS ON CONTINGENCY PLANNING FOR CONTINUOUS SUPPLY