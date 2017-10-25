BRIEF-Coca-Cola Co reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.50

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co

* The Coca-Cola Company reports solid operating results in third quarter 2017

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 earnings per share $0.33

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $9.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.72 billion

* Coca-Cola Co - ‍full year outlook reaffirmed for organic revenues and comparable EPS (both non-GAAP)​

* Coca-Cola Co - qtrly ‍organic revenues (non-GAAP) grew 4%, driven by price/mix of 3%​

* Coca-Cola Co qtrly ‍total unit case volume was even​

* Coca-Cola Co qtrly sparkling soft drinks unit case volume was flat​

* Coca-Cola Co - ‍ “remains on track to reformulate more than 500 products this year”​

* Coca-Cola Co - sees 2017 ‍net capital expenditures about $2.0 billion​

* Coca-Cola Co - ‍sees currency impact on 2017 comparable net revenues of 1% headwind, based on current rates and including impact of hedged positions​

* Coca-Cola- ‍‍sees currency impact on 2017 comparable income before income taxes of 1% headwind

* Coca-Cola Co - ‍company expects to complete refranchising of Coca-Cola refreshments in United States within coming weeks​

* Coca-Cola Co - ‍coca-Cola zero sugar “continued to perform well”, growing unit case volume high single digits during quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: