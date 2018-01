Jan 11 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co:

* COCA-COLA CO - ‍REVISED RELEASE DATE FOR Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS TO FEB. 16, BEFORE OPENING OF NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE​

* COCA-COLA - ‍ ADDITIONAL TIME TO RELEASE Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 EARNINGS WILL ALLOW MANAGEMENT TO FULLY ASSESS IMPACT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT IN U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: