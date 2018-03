March 12 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola European Partners PLC :

* COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS COMMENCES EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR DOLLAR-DENOMINATED NOTES AND RELATED CONSENT SOLICITATIONS

* COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS - CCEP OFFERING EARLY EXCHANGE PREMIUM TO HOLDERS WHO VALIDLY TENDER OLD NOTES AT/BEFORE 5:00 P.M. NY CITY TIME,ON MARCH 23