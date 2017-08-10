BRIEF-Coca-Cola European Partners qtrly ‍diluted EPS EUR 0.61​

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Coca-cola European Partners Plc

* Qtrly ‍diluted earnings per share EUR 0.61​ on reported basis

* For 2017, CCEP now expects low single-digit revenue growth​

* At recent rates, currency translation would reduce 2017 full-year diluted earnings per share by about 2 percent​

* CCEP expects 2017 free cash flow at high end of previous range of EUR 700 million to EUR 800 million​

* Remains on track to achieve pre-tax savings of EUR 315 million to EUR 340 million through synergies by mid-2019​

* Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately EUR 600 million for FY

* Second-quarter 2017 reported revenue totalled €3.1 billion, up 40.5 percent

* CCEP expects to exit 2017 with run-rate savings of approximately one-half of target​

* Qtrly comparable revenue was up 5.5 percent, or up 7.5 percent on a comparable and FX-neutral basis

* Increases FY guidance for 2017 including comparable and FX-neutral earnings per share growth in a 10 percent to 12 percent range​

* Qtrly revenue per unit case was up 3.0 percent on a comparable and FX-neutral basis

* CCEP declares quarterly dividend of EUR 0.21 per share​

* Second-quarter 2017 diluted earnings per share EUR 0.67 on a comparable basis​

* Q2 volume increased 4.5 percent on a comparable basis

* Currency translation had a negative impact of EUR 0.02 on second-quarter comparable diluted earnings per share​

* CCEP expects year-end net debt to adjusted EBITDA for 2017 to be under 3 times​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: