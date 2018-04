BRIEF-Coca-Cola European Partners Reports Qtrly Reported Revenue Eur 2.4 Billion

April 26 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola European Partners PLC :

* COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS REPORTS INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE FIRST-QUARTER ENDED 30 MARCH 2018

* SOLID START TO 2018 AND ON-TRACK TO DELIVER FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK

* QTRLY REPORTED REVENUE EUR 2.4 BILLION, FLAT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR, OR UP 1.0 PERCENT ON A COMPARABLE AND FX-NEUTRAL BASIS

* QTRLY VOLUME WAS DOWN 2.5 PERCENT ON A COMPARABLE BASIS

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EUR 0.25 ON REPORTED BASIS OR EUR 0.33 ON A COMPARABLE BASIS

* FIRST-QUARTER DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE EUR 0.25

* CCEP DECLARES QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.26 PER SHARE

* FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE EUR 0.33 ON A COMPARABLE BASIS

* REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRE-TAX RUN-RATE SAVINGS OF EUR 315 MILLION TO EUR 340 MILLION THROUGH SYNERGIES BY MID-2019

* CCEP EXPECTS TO HAVE REALISED APPROXIMATELY 75 PERCENT OF TARGET BY YEAR-END 2018

* FOR 2018, CCEP AFFIRMS PRIOR GUIDANCE, INCLUDING REVENUE GROWTH IN A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE

* SEES 2018 OPERATING PROFIT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6 PERCENT AND 7 PERCENT

* 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF EUR 525 MILLION TO EUR 575 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW EUR 0.32, REVENUE VIEW EUR 2.45 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW EUR 2.28 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AFFIRMS 2018 FREE CASH FLOW IN RANGE OF EUR 850 MILLION TO EUR 900 MILLION