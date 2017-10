Sept 15 (Reuters) - Coca Cola HBC AG

* ‍ceo, dimitris lois, will be taking a temporary leave of absence from company in order to undergo treatment for a medical condition​

* ‍currently expected to be on leave for approximately four months​

* ‍dimitris will stay involved in business and he will remain a member of board of directors​

* ‍michalis imellos, coca-cola hbc's cfo, will serve as acting ceo during dimitris's absence​