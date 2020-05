BRIEF-Coca Cola HBC Reports Qtrly Sales Down 1.2% to 1.41 Bln Euros

May 7 (Reuters) - Coca Cola HBC AG:

* COCA COLA HBC - Q1 2020 TRADING UPDATE

* COCA COLA HBC - Q1 FX-NEUTRAL REVENUE DECLINED BY -1.2%, OR -0.5% ADJUSTED FOR TRADING DAYS AND BAMBI

* COCA COLA HBC - Q1 VOLUMES INCREASED BY 3.1% AS GOOD GROWTH YTD FEBRUARY WAS PARTLY OFFSET BY A DECLINE IN MARCH

* COCA COLA HBC - 2020 DISCRETIONARY EXPENDITURE CUT BY OVER EUR 100M VERSUS PLAN, CASH CAPEX CUT BY OVER EUR 100M OR JUST UNDER 20% VERSUS PLAN

* COCA COLA HBC - STRONG TRADING IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY; WEAKER RESULTS IN MARCH AS GOVERNMENT LOCKDOWNS SEVERELY IMPACTED OUT-OF-HOME CHANNEL

* COCA COLA HBC - ANTICIPATED COMBINED NET IMPACT OF FX AND RAW MATERIALS FOR 2020 UNCHANGED

* COCA COLA HBC - Q1 FX-NEUTRAL REVENUE PER CASE DECLINED BY 4.1% DRIVEN BY NEGATIVE COUNTRY MIX FROM STRONG GROWTH IN NIGERIA

* COCA COLA HBC - IT IS STILL TOO EARLY TO QUANTIFY IMPACT THAT COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL HAVE ON OUR RESULTS DURING 2020

* COCA COLA HBC - AT APRIL CLOSE WE HAD EUR 1.4B OF CASH

* COCA COLA HBC - HAVE UNDRAWN RCF OF EUR 0.8B, AS WELL AS MORE THAN EUR 0.9B AVAILABLE OUT OF OUR EUR 1.0B COMMERCIAL PAPER FACILITY

* COCA COLA HBC - QTRLY GROUP NET SALES REVENUE PER UNIT CASE €2.91 VS €3.01

* COCA COLA HBC - QTRLY GROUP NET SALES REVENUE PER UNIT CASE €2.91 VS €3.01

* COCA COLA HBC - QTRLY GROUP NET SALES REVENUE €1,408.8M VS €1,412.6M