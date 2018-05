May 4 (Reuters) - Coca Cola HBC AG:

* COCA COLA HBC - ANNOUNCES ADMISSION TO TRADING ON ATHENS EXCHANGE OF 602,511 ORDINARY REGISTERED COMPANY’S SHARES WITH A PAR VALUE OF CHF 6.70 EACH

* ORDINARY SHARES WILL COMMENCE TRADING ON ATHENS EXCHANGE ON 8/5/2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)