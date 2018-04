April 20 (Reuters) - COCA-COLA ICECEK:

* INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD

* TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MILLION

* WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MILLION IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED