BRIEF-Coca-Cola Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.31 From Continuing Operations

April 24 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co:

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.46 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE $7.6 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $7.34 BILLION

* COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS

* QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%

* QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PERCENT

* QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER

* SEES 16 PERCENT HEADWIND FROM ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTITURES AND STRUCTURAL ITEMS TO Q2 COMPARABLE NET REVENUES

* SEES 1 PERCENT CURRENCY TAILWIND BASED ON CURRENT RATES, INCLUDING IMPACT OF HEDGED POSITIONS TO Q2 COMPARABLE NET REVENUES

* SEES 4% TO 5% STRUCTURAL HEADWIND, 1% CURRENCY HEADWIND, 2% HEADWIND FROM ACCOUNTING CHANGES TO Q2 COMPARABLE OPERATING INCOME

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.10, REVENUE VIEW $31.57 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S