March 14 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated :

* COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED SAYS ‍ON MARCH 12 ENTERED CONFIRMATION OF ACCEPTANCE TO SELL $150 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 - SEC FILING​ Source text (bit.ly/2FVCl0C) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)