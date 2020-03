March 24 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola India:

* IN COMPLIANCE WITH GOVERNMENT DIRECTIVE, COCA-COLA SYSTEM IN INDIA HAS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT MANUFACTURING FACILITIES

* TO CATER TO CONSUMER DEMAND, CO OPERATING ITS MANUFACTURING FACILITIES "IN VERY SMALL NUMBER" COMPLYING TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT'S REGULATIONS