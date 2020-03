March 26 (Reuters) - Cochlear Ltd:

* COCHLEAR LTD ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF A$880 MILLION INSTITUTIONAL PLACEMENT

* COCHLEAR-DUE TO DEMAND FROM INVESTORS, SIZE OF PLACEMENT INCREASED TO A$880 MILLION FROM EXPECTED A$800 MILLION

* SHARES EXPECTED TO RESUME NORMAL TRADING ON ASX FROM MARCH 26