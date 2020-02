Feb 13 (Reuters) - Cochlear Ltd:

* COCHLEAR LTD - EXECUTED AGREEMENT FOR A$13.0 MILLION INVESTMENT IN NYXOAH S.A.

* COCHLEAR LTD - EXECUTED AGREEMENT FOR EUR 8.0 MILLION INVESTMENT IN NYXOAH S.A.

* COCHLEAR LTD - FY20 EARNINGS GUIDANCE UNAFFECTED BY INVESTMENT

* COCHLEAR LTD - ORIGINAL EUR 13 MILLION INVESTMENT REVALUED AS AT DEC 31, 2019 TO EUR 35.5 MILLION, RESULTING IN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF A$25.0 MILLION IN H1 FY20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: