July 6 (Reuters) - Cochlear Ltd:

* COCHLEAR OBTAINS FDA APPROVAL OF KANSO 2 SOUND PROCESSOR, FIRST OFF-THE-EAR COCHLEAR IMPLANT SOUND PROCESSOR WITH DIRECT SMARTPHONE CONNECTIVITY

* COCHLEAR LTD - NEW PRODUCTS WILL BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S. AND CANADA LATER THIS YEAR