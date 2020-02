BRIEF-Cochlear Says Interim Dividend Of $1.60 Per Share

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Cochlear Ltd:

* H1 SALES REVENUE $ 777.6 MILLION VERSUS $711.9 MILLION

* H1 PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $157.7 MILLION VERSUS $128.6 MILLION

* FOR FY20, COCHLEAR EXPECTS TO DELIVER UNDERLYING NET PROFIT OF $270-290 MILLION, A 2-9% INCREASE ON UNDERLYING NET PROFIT FOR FY19

* FY20 PROFIT GROWTH WILL BE LOWER THAN ORIGINAL EXPECTATIONS DUE TO IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON SALES IN GREATER CHINA.

* EXPECTS AN IMPACT TO SALES FROM CORONAVIRUS IN GREATER CHINA IN H2

* FOR SECOND HALF, COCHLEAR EXPECTS STRONG GROWTH IN COCHLEAR IMPLANT UNITS TO CONTINUE ACROSS DEVELOPED MARKETS