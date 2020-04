BRIEF-Cochlear Says Non-Executive Directors To Take 30% Reduction In Board And Board Committee Fees

April 7 (Reuters) - Cochlear Ltd:

* NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS WILL TAKE A 30% REDUCTION IN BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEE FEES

* CEO & PRESIDENT DIG HOWITT WILL TAKE A 30% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY

* CEO & PRESIDENT DIG HOWITT WILL TAKE A 30% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY

* COCHLEAR LTD SAYS SENIOR EXECUTIVES WILL TAKE A 20% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY

* CEO & PRESIDENT DIG HOWITT WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE FOR FY20

* BUSINESS HAS ALSO IMPLEMENTED A HIRING FREEZE

* COCHLEAR ANNOUNCES SHORT-TERM REDUCTION IN PAY FOR BOARD, CEO & PRESIDENT AND SENIOR EXECUTIVES FOR INITIAL PERIOD OF 3 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: