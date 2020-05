May 19 (Reuters) - Cochlear Ltd:

* US COURT OF APPEALS FOR FEDERAL CIRCUIT IN WASHINGTON, D.C. DENIED PETITION FOR REHEARING OF APPEAL

* ANNOUNCES DENIAL OF APPEAL REHEARING IN U.S. PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE

* PAYMENT EXPECTED TO BE MADE IN CURRENT FY; COMMITTED BANK LOAN FACILITIES AVAILABLE TO FUND