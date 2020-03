March 17 (Reuters) - Cochlear Ltd:

* US COURT OF APPEALS AFFIRMS US DISTRICT COURT AWARD OF USD 268 MILLION IN PATENT INFRINGEMENT DAMAGES AGAINST COCHLEAR

* JUDGMENT WILL NOT DISRUPT CO’S BUSINESS OR CUSTOMERS IN UNITED STATES, AS PATENT AT ISSUE IN LITIGATION HAS EXPIRED

* REMAINS CONFIDENT IT CAN MEET FUTURE CASH REQUIREMENTS