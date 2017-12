Dec 11 (Reuters) - Cocokara Fine Inc

* Says it forms business and capital alliance with Tokyo-based insurance firm

* Says two entities mainly cooperate on customer introduction and joint store openings related to drugstores and nursing business

* Says the co acquired 10,000 shares of Tokyo-based insurance firm, on Dec. 11

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/m2j1F2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)