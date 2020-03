March 20 (Reuters) - Cocoon Holdings Ltd:

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE ABOUT HK$35.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF ABOUT HK$78.5 MILLION

* CO EXPECTS ADVERSE IMPACT TO GROUP IN HK IN COMING MONTHS

* FY REVENUE HK$9 MILLION VERSUS HK$10.8 MILLION

* COVID-19 AFFECTED BUSINESS AND ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES OF GROUP AS WELL AS GROUP'S INVESTEES TO SOME EXTENT