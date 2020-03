March 9 (Reuters) - Cocrystal Pharma Inc:

* COCRYSTAL PHARMA ANNOUNCES $6.8 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING PRICED AT-THE-MARKET

* COCRYSTAL PHARMA INC - OFFERING PRICED AT $1.35 PER SHARE

* COCRYSTAL PHARMA INC - AGREEMENTS WITH SEVERAL INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS FOR PURCHASE OF 5 MILLION SHARES OF CO’S COMMON STOCK

* COCRYSTAL PHARMA INC - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FOR WORKING CAPITAL AND OTHER GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES