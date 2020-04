April 22 (Reuters) - Cocrystal Pharma Inc:

* COCRYSTAL PHARMA EXPANDS EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY RESEARCH FOUNDATION TO NEW CORONAVIRUS ANTIVIRAL COMPOUNDS WITH NOVEL MECHANISM OF ACTION

* COCRYSTAL-SMALL MOLECULE THERAPEUTIC INHIBITORS AGAINST CORONAVIRUSES IN AGREEMENT HAVE DEMONSTRATED STRONG PROOF-OF-CONCEPT IN MERS-COV ANIMAL MODELS