Feb 24 (Reuters) - Cocrystal Pharma Inc:

* COCRYSTAL PHARMA, INC. ANNOUNCES LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY RESEARCH FOUNDATION FOR NOROVIRUS AND CORONAVIRUS ANTIVIRAL COMPOUNDS

* COCRYSTAL - UNDER TERMS , CO GRANTED EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-BEARING RIGHT AND LICENSE TO CERTAIN ANTIVIRAL COMPOUNDS FOR HUMANS COVERED BY KSURF'S PATENTS