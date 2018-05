May 11 (Reuters) - Cocrystal Pharma Inc:

* COCRYSTAL PHARMA REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* COCRYSTAL PHARMA INC - FOR CC-42344, SEES TO INITIATE PHASE 1 STUDY EVALUATING CC-42344 FOR TREATMENT OF INFLUENZA IN Q4 2018

* COCRYSTAL PHARMA INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF ABOUT $1.6 MILLION VERSUS A NET LOSS OF ABOUT $2.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)