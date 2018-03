March 22 (Reuters) - Cocrystal Pharma Inc:

* COCRYSTAL PHARMA REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE OVERVIEW AND BUSINESS OUTLOOK

* COCRYSTAL PHARMA - ‍AS OF DEC 31, 2017, CO HAD $2.1 MILLION CASH; BASED ON CURRENT PROJECTIONS, CO BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS THROUGH Q2 OF 2018​