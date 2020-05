BRIEF-Cocrystal Pharma Provides Covid-19 Impact Update On Development Programs

Cocrystal Pharma Inc:

* COCRYSTAL PHARMA PROVIDES COVID-19 IMPACT UPDATE ON DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS

* COCRYSTAL PHARMA INC - NOROVIRUS PROGRAM ON TRACK TO COMPLETE PROOF-OF-CONCEPT ANIMAL STUDY MODEL IN Q4 2020

* COCRYSTAL PHARMA INC - DISCUSSIONS ONGOING WITH POTENTIAL STRATEGIC PARTNERS FOR COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS PROGRAM

* COCRYSTAL PHARMA INC - SUPPLY CHAIN DELAY IN FULLY OWNED INFLUENZA A VIRUS PROGRAM

* COCRYSTAL PHARMA INC - COLLABORATION WITH MERCK TO DISCOVER AND DEVELOP CERTAIN PROPRIETARY INFLUENZA A/B ANTIVIRAL AGENTS REMAINS ONGOING

* COCRYSTAL PHARMA - CURRENTLY WORKING TO SECURE ITS SUPPLY CHAIN AND INITIATE ITS SECOND LOT OF API SYNTHESIS FOR ITS INFLUENZA A PROGRAM IN Q3 2020

* COCRYSTAL PHARMA INC - EXPECTS TO FILE ITS REGULATORY SUBMISSION AND COMMENCE ITS CC-42344 PHASE 1A STUDY IN 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: