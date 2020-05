May 14 (Reuters) - Cocrystal Pharma Inc:

* COCRYSTAL PHARMA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES UPDATES ON ANTIVIRAL PROGRAMS

* Q1 REVENUE $461,000 VERSUS $5.078 MILLION

* COMPANY HAS SUFFICIENT CAPITAL TO ADVANCE PIPELINE AND FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH 2021

* COCRYSTAL PHARMA - ADVANCING CORONAVIRUS PROGRAM BY LEVERAGING RIGHTS TO PRECLINICAL LEADS FROM ITS LICENSE AGREEMENTS WITH KSURF

