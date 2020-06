June 26 (Reuters) - Cocrystal Pharma Inc:

* COCRYSTAL PHARMA INC - ON JUNE 22, BOARD APPROVED INCREASE IN ANNUAL BASE SALARY OF CEO FROM $200,000 TO $315,000

* COCRYSTAL PHARMA INC - BOARD APPROVED INCREASE IN ANNUAL BASE SALARY OF PRESIDENT FROM $260,000 TO $315,000

* COCRYSTAL PHARMA INC - BOARD APPROVED INCREASES IN ANNUAL BASE SALARY OF CFO FROM $230,000 TO $315,000 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/3eCeC3T) Further company coverage: