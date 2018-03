March 19 (Reuters) - Coda Octopus Group Inc:

* UPDATE — CODA OCTOPUS GROUP REPORTS FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 43.1 PERCENT TO $3.051 MILLION

* ‍DURING FISCAL Q1, ENGINEERING BUSINESS CONTINUED TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY DELAYS IN U.S. GOVERNMENT. BUDGET AND APPROPRIATIONS PROCESSES​

* Q1 RESULTS WERE “DISAPPOINTING​”

* EXPECT REVENUE PLAN FOR ENGINEERING BUSINESS TO BE AFFECTED THROUGHOUT FISCAL YEAR 2018​