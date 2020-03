BRIEF-Codere Provides Current Status Of Its Operations In Markets Impacted By Covid-19 Outbreak

March 16 (Reuters) - Codere SA:

* CLOSES ALL GAMING VENUES, RESTAURANTS AND CAFES WHERE IT OFFERS SERVICES IN SPAIN, ONLINE OFFER REMAINS OPERATIVE

* HALLS IN ARGENTINA ARE OPERATING UNDER REDUCED CAPACITY, RESTAURANT AREAS WITHIN HALLS REMAIN CLOSED

* CLOSES ITS HALLS IN PANAMA TODAY AND HALLS, HRU OPERATIONS, HORSE RACE TRACK AND CASINO IN CARRASCO HOTEL HAVE STOPPED OPERATIONS IN URUGUAY

* GIVEN SUSPENSION OR DELAY OF MAIN SPORT LEAGUES SPORTS BETTING ACTIVITY ACROSS RETAIL AND ONLINE CHANNELS WILL LIKELY BE IMPACTED OVER COMING WEEKS

* SAYS ON MARCH 13, 2020, THE COMPANY SECURED A MXN 500 MILLION BANK LOAN IN MEXICO, WITH MATURITY IN 2025 Source text: bit.ly/33lup1V Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)