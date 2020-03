March 25 (Reuters) - Codere SA:

* INFORMS ABOUT FILING OF TEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT REDUCTIONS IN SPAIN

* SAYS HAS SUBMITTED TEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT REGULATORY FILES FOR CERTAIN COMPANIES AFFECTING 1,071 EMPLOYEES, 69% OF ITS HEADCOUNT IN SPAIN

* SAYS PLANS TO PRESENT ADDITIONAL ERTES IN THE COMING DAYS FOR MOST OF THE REST OF ITS UNITS IN SPAIN

* SAYS ESTIMATES THAT SCOPE WILL BE ABOUT 85% OF EMPLOYEES IN SPAIN Source text: bit.ly/3ak3zKu Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)