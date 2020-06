June 23 (Reuters) - Codexis Inc:

* CODEXIS AND MOLECULAR ASSEMBLIES PARTNER TO TRANSFORM THE FIELD OF DNA SYNTHESIS

* CODEXIS INC - CODEXIS WILL PURCHASE $1 MILLION IN SERIES A PREFERRED STOCK OF MOLECULAR ASSEMBLIES

* CODEXIS INC - JOHN NICOLS, CODEXIS’ PRESIDENT AND CEO WILL JOIN MOLECULAR ASSEMBLIES’ BOARD

* CODEXIS - ELIGIBLE TO EARN ADDITIONAL SERIES A PREFERRED STOCK, INCLUDING MILESTONES, TO ACCUMULATE TO OWNERSHIP STAKE IN EXCESS OF 10%