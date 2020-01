BRIEF-Codexis And Nestlé Health Science Sign Development Deal

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Codexis Inc:

* CODEXIS AND NESTLÉ HEALTH SCIENCE SIGN DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT TO ADVANCE THERAPEUTIC CANDIDATE TOWARDS CLINICAL STUDIES AND EXTEND STRATEGIC COLLABORATION AGREEMENT

* CODEXIS INC - NEW DEAL WITH NESTLÉ WILL ADVANCE DEVELOPMENT OF CDX-7108, LEAD CANDIDATE FOR A POTENTIAL TREATMENT OF A GI DISORDER

* CODEXIS INC - ORIGINAL SCA WITH NESTLÉ WILL BE EXTENDED THROUGH END OF 2021 TO SUPPORT DISCOVERY OF THERAPEUTIC CANDIDATES FOR ADDITIONAL DISORDERS

* CODEXIS INC - CO, NESTLÉ HEALTH SCIENCE WILL RETAIN JOINT OWNERSHIP OVER RIGHTS TO CDX-7108