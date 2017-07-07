FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Codexis, effective as of June 30, entered into loan, security agreement with Western Alliance Bank
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2017 / 8:26 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Codexis, effective as of June 30, entered into loan, security agreement with Western Alliance Bank

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Codexis Inc:

* Codexis Inc - effective as of june 30, 2017 co entered into a loan and security agreement with western alliance bank

* Codexis Inc - pursuant to agreement wab agreed to make term loans available to company in a principal amount of up to $10 million - sec filing

* Codexis - WAB agreed to make revolving advances available to co in principal amount of up to $5 million, with accounts receivable borrowing base of 80% of eligible accounts

* Codexis Inc - company did not draw from credit facility on closing date, and term loans may be funded at company's request prior to june 30, 2018 Source text (bit.ly/2tRKOMv) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.