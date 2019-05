BRIEF-Codexis Inc - Announces Signing Of A Codeevolver Platform Agreement With Novartis

May 15 (Reuters) - Codexis Inc:

* CODEXIS INC - ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A CODEEVOLVER PLATFORM AGREEMENT WITH NOVARTIS

* CODEXIS - UNDER TERMS, NOVARTIS WILL PAY CO UPFRONT PAYMENT, MILESTONE PAYMENTS UPON SATISFACTORY COMPLETION OF TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER

* CODEXIS - WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO GET PAYMENTS FOR ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MADE WITH ENZYMES DEVELOPED BY NOVARTIS USING CODEEVOLVER TECHNOLOGY

* CODEXIS INC - RECEIVES CERTAIN RIGHTS FOR FUTURE PURCHASES OF ENZYMES DEVELOPED & SOURCED BY NOVARTIS USING CODEEVOLVER TECHNOLOGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: