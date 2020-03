BRIEF-Codexis Inc - Under Takeda Agreement, Takeda Will Make A One Time, Non-Refundable Cash Payment To Company Of $8.5 Mln

March 23 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* CODEXIS INC - UNDER TAKEDA AGREEMENT, TAKEDA WILL MAKE A ONE TIME, NON-REFUNDABLE CASH PAYMENT TO COMPANY OF $8.5 MILLION

* CODEXIS INC - ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $22.3 MILLION AS REIMBURSEMENT OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT FEES AND PRE-CLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS

* CODEXIS INC - ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE SOME DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION MILESTONE PAYMENTS IN AGGREGATE OF UP TO $100 MILLION PER TARGET GENE

* CODEXIS INC - TAKEDA IS ALSO REQUIRED TO PAY TO COMPANY TIERED ROYALTIES ON NET SALES OF PRODUCTS SOLD BY TAKEDA