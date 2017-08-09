BRIEF-Codexis Q2 loss per share $0.13

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Codexis Inc

* Codexis reports financial results for the second quarter of 2017

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.09

* Q2 loss per share $0.13

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Codexis Inc - total revenues for Q2 of 2017 were $10.3 million compared with $16.0 million for Q2 of 2016

* Codexis Inc - affirms 2017 total revenue guidance

* Codexis Inc - increases full year product sales and gross margin guidance

* Sees 2017 product sales guidance of between $25 million and $27 million reflects an increase of 63% to 76% over 2016

* Codexis Inc - increasing guidance of product gross margin to between 40% and 43% for 2017